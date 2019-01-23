A gusty winter storm that hit many parts of the Pikes Peak region Tuesday is still causing school delays early Wednesday. This week's forecast shows several changes in weather patterns, including another round of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Academy District 20, District 49, and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are a few schools on two-hour delayed starts.
Click here for a full list of closures and delays Wednesday around the region.
Wednesday's high is expected to reach 43 degrees with sunny skies, meteorologists say, and a slight chance of snow is expected overnight in Colorado Springs.
Thursday's high is expected to reach 32 degrees, along with a 20 percent chance of snow through the afternoon, the service's forecast shows. Less than an inch of snow is expected for Colorado Springs.
Slight winds are likely to linger through the week, but gusts should only reach up to 10 mph.
The weather will significantly warm through the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures near 45 Friday and Saturday. A high near 53 is expected Sunday.
High winds were recorded throughout the region Tuesday, topping out near 60 mph in Fountain and near 43 mph at the Air Force Academy. Areas in Monument saw up to a half-foot of snow Tuesday. Just 3 inches were recorded near East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.