A power failure forced a Monday morning delays and closures for classes at several school campuses after the incident cut off electricity to 3,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers.
Pikes Peak Community College's Centennial Campus, located near South Academy Boulevard, planned to open at 10 a.m. while Stratmoor Hills Elementary School and Oak Creek Elementary School canceled classes.
Most customers regained electricity within the first hour of the outage, which started around 6 a.m. But nearly 200 people remained without power as of 7:30 a.m., said Katlin Nolt, a spokeswoman for Colorado Springs Utilities.
Nolt said buildings without power were expected to regain electricity between 8 and 9 a.m.