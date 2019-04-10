Schools north and east of El Paso County are releasing students at an earlier time Wednesday and some are closed to ensure safety ahead of what might be another bomb cyclone heading our way.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Monument Academy Charter School are closed today. Elizabeth School District, Hanover 28, and Calhan RJ-1 have regular start times but are releasing students early this afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is expecting blizzard conditions in northern El Paso County and the northeastern parts of Colorado beginning Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Rapidly changing weather conditions are expected.
