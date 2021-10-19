No students were hurt when three vehicles including a school bus crashed in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police say the Colorado Springs School District 11 bus was inadvertently involved, having been traveling near the intersection of Carefree Circle and Rio Vista Drive when a car ran a red light and crashed into a second vehicle. One of those two vehicles then spun into the front end of the passing school bus.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. while the bus was en route to school. Police tell 11 News another bus drove to the crash scene and picked the students up.

Read more at KKTV.