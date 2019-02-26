A $16.2 million tax incentive deal to woo Scheels All Sports to Colorado Springs’ north side cleared its final hurdle Tuesday.
The City Council approved the deal 7-2, clearing the way for the massive outdoor apparel and sporting goods store to plant a second flag in Colorado, while further expanding the fast-growing InterQuest Marketplace.
After approving it, Council President Richard Skorman called the deal an imperative for the city to ensure that Scheels — and its mighty financial impact — didn’t go to another city, such as Monument or Fountain.
The 220,000-square-foot store likely will include Scheels’ trademark indoor Ferris wheel and a massive aquarium, along with apparel, sporting goods, fitness equipment and camping and hiking gear. Scheels plans to spend $84 million building its store, creating 145 construction jobs and employing 400 people once open in early 2021, city officials said.
The store’s economic impact could total $1.5 billion over 25 years, city officials said, while reaping $30.9 million to $53.4 million in tax revenue in that span. Of that total, $20.2 million would go to the general fund to help pay for basic services.
The company expects up to half of its customers will come to its Springs store from outside the area.
“If they had chosen another place, the city wouldn’t have benefited from their sales tax,” Skorman said. “It’s a sales tax issue that we don’t want to see another community draw business there. They’re just a retailer that has a special kind of attraction.”
The move followed a vote moments earlier to cement creation of a new financial incentive tool aimed at attracting businesses such as Scheels.
The council then finalized the specific plan for Scheels, which calls for reducing the city’s sales tax rate from 2 percent to 1 percent at the store site, northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. Scheels then would be allowed to substitute a 1 percent public improvement fee — effectively a private sales tax — and keep the $16.2 million it would generate over 25 years.
The deal came amid opposition from the nearby Polaris Point development, which includes anchor Bass Pro Shops.
A representative for three such entities — Kaycee, Northgate Properties and Copper Ridge Development — opposed the deal. But when asked why, the representative, Patrick Maggio, said he wasn’t authorized to provide specifics.
Two stalwarts against the incentives — Councilmen Andy Pico and Bill Murray — remained in steadfast opposition, saying the deal could unfairly hurt businesses already in the city.
“I think incentivizing retail is probably something we don’t necessarily need to do right now,” Pico said. “I think we have a lot of retail.”
Murray questioned why the city didn’t negotiate with Scheels for it to locate in an economic opportunity zone in southeast Colorado Springs — an area whose economic fortunes have lagged behind the rest of the city.
Bob Cope, the city’s economic development officer, said the city never tried to sway Scheels to the city’s southeast side, because the retailer already had decided the InterQuest Marketplace would be best for business. Jeff Greene, the mayor’s chief of staff, said it isn’t the city’s job to dictate where businesses should set up shop.
Still, Murray said, the city could do more to negotiate a better outcome.
“We build these economic zones; we build these incentives for a specific purpose,” he said. “You’re violating that purpose in this particular process.”
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who represents the southeast side, said she struggled to approve the incentives, which would have been “stellar” had they offered a less generous return rate for far fewer years, such as 0.75 percent over 10 years.
She also asked that council members have a seat at the negotiating table in the future, and she encouraged city officials to do a better job of wooing businesses to the southeast.
Still, she said, the move would benefit the entire city, gaining her vote.
“I am about southeast, but I consider the whole — all of Colorado Springs,” Avila said. “I see that it doesn’t do us any good to have it in Monument or Peyton or Fountain.”
After the vote, Councilman Don Knight suggested the city consider using the new tax incentive tool to help finance the Air Force Academy visitors center, rather than resort to a controversial Urban Renewal Authority designation.
“Be careful what you ask for. We have a new tool in the toolkit,” Knight said.