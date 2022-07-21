Scheels is donating $12,000 to support the Colorado Springs Police Department's Play COS program which empowers officers to give sports balls to children, police announced Thursday.
The donation amounts to a three-year commitment to partner with the department.
"We appreciate SCHEELS’ investment in the children of our community through this donation to Play COS," Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said in a release. "It is an investment in not just the children but in the relationship between the police and our community. The enjoyment of sports crosses all barriers, and these sports balls help everyone enjoy the benefits of spending time playing sports together."
Play COS was developed by the police department's community relations unit in January 2021 with the goal of supplying each patrol division with footballs, soccer balls, basketball and more for officers to keep in cruisers and give to kids and teens during their shifts. The program also provides for opportunities for officers to interact with the community through athletics.
Police have given away more than 2,500 balls in the first 18 months of the program. The program has also hosted 52 events and made donations to three community centers, as well as 13 schools.