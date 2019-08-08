The 2019 Labor Day Lift Off will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. 

Over 70 balloons are expected to ascend on each of the events three days. Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday, August 31 

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:30 AM Dunkin’ Donut Eating Championships

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Stand Up Paddle Board Rental

Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

4:00 PM Budweiser Beer Garden Open

4:00 PM Axe Throwing Demonstration

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series #1 starts – Suga Bear & the Showtime Band

6:00 PM Tether Rides Open

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Concert Series #2 starts – The Martini Shot

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Sunday, September 1

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

9:30 AM Dunkin’ Donut Eating Championships

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Stand Up Paddle Board Rental

Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

4:00 PM Budweiser Beer Garden Open

4:00 PM Axe Throwing Demonstration

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series #1 starts – Suga Bear & the Showtime Band

6:00 PM Tether Rides Open

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Concert Series #2 starts – The Martini Shot

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Monday, September 2

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:45 AM Budweiser/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:00 AM Fort Carson 4th Infantry Band, “Mile High”

9:00 AM Flyover Warbirds of the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show

10:00 AM Park and Concessions Close

