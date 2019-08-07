Communications from archived police radio traffic provided by RadioReference.com. Times may not be exact.
6:45 p.m.: “Units copy info for a robbery with a weapon. 2438 East Fountain Boulevard, Terrace Gardens. It was a personal robbery.”
6:49: “Just to confirm, indistinguishable RP (reporting party) is headed toward 2438 East Fountain?”
Indistinguishable.
6:52: “I’ll be in the area checking north toward John Adams. Call 90-67. If we can get a little better description?”
6:55: “Suspect one is going to be a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, light afro and a goatee. Lives by the Rosewood Apartments. Nickname is Spaz. Second suspect is a heavier black male with short hair. Approximately 190 pounds and no clothing descriptions at this time.
6:56: “The one with the goatee is going to be the one with the gun.”
(Surveillance video from a camera at a nearby apartment building showed De’Von Bailey was shot at 6:57 while running from police officers.)
6:57: “Call 9. Get me medical. Get me a medical kit.”
6:58: “Call 9 copy. Medical sent indistinguishable 1858.”
6:58: “Cleared for medical. South indistinguishable. Pruess and Pruess, there’s a bend in the road.”
636-0210 @evanochsner