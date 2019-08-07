Vigil
The family and friends and their supporters of De'von Bailey gathered for a prayer and candlelight vigil on Sunday, August 4, 2019. A friend grieves over the spot where De'von was shot. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Communications from archived police radio traffic provided by RadioReference.com. Times may not be exact.

Gazette obtains video showing Colorado Springs police shooting scene

6:45 p.m.: “Units copy info for a robbery with a weapon. 2438 East Fountain Boulevard, Terrace Gardens. It was a personal robbery.”

6:49: “Just to confirm, indistinguishable RP (reporting party) is headed toward 2438 East Fountain?”

Indistinguishable.

6:52: “I’ll be in the area checking north toward John Adams. Call 90-67. If we can get a little better description?”

6:55: “Suspect one is going to be a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, light afro and a goatee. Lives by the Rosewood Apartments. Nickname is Spaz. Second suspect is a heavier black male with short hair. Approximately 190 pounds and no clothing descriptions at this time.

6:56: “The one with the goatee is going to be the one with the gun.”

(Surveillance video from a camera at a nearby apartment building showed De’Von Bailey was shot at 6:57 while running from police officers.)

6:57: “Call 9. Get me medical. Get me a medical kit.”

6:58: “Call 9 copy. Medical sent indistinguishable 1858.”

6:58: “Cleared for medical. South indistinguishable. Pruess and Pruess, there’s a bend in the road.”

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

