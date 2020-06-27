A day after hail, rain and tornado warnings, El Paso County could potentially see the same conditions again Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a "hazardous weather outlook" for portions of Colorado, including Colorado Springs and El Paso County. It said "scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across the mountains this afternoon" and "a few storms, especially north and east of a Colorado Springs to Kim line, could be severe, producing large hail up the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph."
Colorado Springs is projected to have a high of 89 degrees with mostly sunny skies during day, the Weather Service said. A 30- to 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in after 2 p.m.
"A few could be on the strong to serve side, especially as they push into the eastern plains around dinner time," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report. "Threats will be large hail, gusty wind and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."
Here's the full forecast by NWS for the next few days:
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91, low around 58.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92, low around 58. Light winds.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 88, low around 53. Light winds.