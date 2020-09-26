Colorado Springs residents can expect more record-high temperatures Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday’s high is expected to be 90 degrees, which would top the previous record of 87 degrees, set on September 26, 2001.
Friday was another record-breaker at a high of 91 degrees, breaking a 22-year-old record of 87 degrees, according to the NWS website.
Fire danger is expected to be high Saturday, with high winds and low humidity providing favorable wildfire conditions. A Red Flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for western El Paso, Teller, Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Conditions are expected to change drastically Sunday as a cold front moves through in the early morning hours, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
“Temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s and we will see a decent amount of cloud cover,” wrote KKTV Chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe.