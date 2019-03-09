traffic
Caption +

Lanes of traffic backed up on Interstate 25 near Greenland Road. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Show MoreShow Less

1:20 p.m.

U.S. 50 is open after crews recovered a car that had spun off the road.

A crash involving multiple vehicles is on the left shoulder of northbound I-25 between exit 161 and 163. Watch for crews.

--

1:00 p.m.

U.S. 50 is closed east of Monarch Pass, mile marker 210, as crews recover a vehicle that spun off the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

--

12:00 p.m.

The crash on I-25 between Greenland and County Line Road is clear.

--

11:21 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left lane of southbound Interstate 25 between Greenland and County Line Road, mile markers 167 and 163.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments