traffic 033019
Caption +

Slick roads are causing multiple crashes on Saturday morning. This view courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs shows the conditions at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. A short distance away, Rebeccah Lane is closed while police investigate a serious injury crash.
Show MoreShow Less

7:26 a.m.

One lane of northbound I-25 has reopened between exits 50 and 52 (Walsenburg). Expect delays.

7:09 a.m.

A crash south of Pueblo has all northbound lanes of I-25 blocked between exits 50 and 52.

7:05 a.m.

The right lane of southbound I-25 is blocked at Garden of the Gods for crash investigation and cleanup, according to Colorado Springs police.

7:04 a.m.

Rebecca Lane is closed between Academy and Van Teylingen for a serious injury crash, Colorado Springs police report. The Major Crash Team is on scene.

Tags

Load comments