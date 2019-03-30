7:26 a.m.
One lane of northbound I-25 has reopened between exits 50 and 52 (Walsenburg). Expect delays.
7:09 a.m.
A crash south of Pueblo has all northbound lanes of I-25 blocked between exits 50 and 52.
7:05 a.m.
The right lane of southbound I-25 is blocked at Garden of the Gods for crash investigation and cleanup, according to Colorado Springs police.
7:04 a.m.
Rebecca Lane is closed between Academy and Van Teylingen for a serious injury crash, Colorado Springs police report. The Major Crash Team is on scene.