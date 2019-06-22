traffic
Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.
2:34 p.m.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are open following an earlier crash. Traffic remains backed up between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits.

1:42 p.m.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are blocked by a crash between the Tomah Road and the Plum Creek Parkway exits.

