GazetteSlate.jpg

1:05 p.m.

All lanes of Academy are open at Austin Bluffs.

--

12:40 p.m.

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 25 between mile markers 159 and 161 are blocked by a crash.

The left lane of southbound I-25 at exit 167 in Greenland is blocked by a crash.

--

12:00 p.m.

A motorcycle crash has closed all southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at Austin Bluffs Parkway Saturday morning, police tweeted.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments