1:05 p.m.
All lanes of Academy are open at Austin Bluffs.
--
12:40 p.m.
Two lanes of northbound Interstate 25 between mile markers 159 and 161 are blocked by a crash.
The left lane of southbound I-25 at exit 167 in Greenland is blocked by a crash.
--
12:00 p.m.
A motorcycle crash has closed all southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at Austin Bluffs Parkway Saturday morning, police tweeted.
The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.