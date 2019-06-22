10:00 p.m.
Colorado Springs police confirm the crash, just south of the intersection of Fountain and Academy boulevards, is fatal.
9:20 p.m.
Police say a serious crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Academy at Pace Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
2:34 p.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are open following an earlier crash. Traffic remains backed up between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits.
1:42 p.m.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are blocked by a crash between the Tomah Road and the Plum Creek Parkway exits.
I-25 NB: Full closure between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. fully closed in construction zone due to crash, alternate routes advised— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 22, 2019
Traffic alert: A crash has shut down NB I-25 near Tomah Road in Castle Rock #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/x2m9xtR85C— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2019
