UPDATE 11:08 p.m.
East Platte Avenue has reopened following an earlier auto-pedestrian crash.
---
UPDATE 8:20 p.m.
Eastbound and westbound lanes of Platte Avenue are closed near the Platte and Boulder Street intersection due to a serious auto-pedestrian crash, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police reported the crash shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the pedestrian has serious injuries, but is expected to be okay. The news station is also reporting that police are searching for the driver of pickup who hit the pedestrian and fled.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Delays are expected for several hours.
