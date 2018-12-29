Snowy roads and congested highways as travelers make their way back home following the holidays are causing crashes and delays across the state.
Update 9:25 a.m.:
I-25 northbound in Pueblo is open.
--
Update 9 a.m.:
I-70 westbound is open, the crash has cleared.
--
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a 75-minute delay on Interstate-70 westbound between mile marker 259 and 215. A crash is also reported at exits 276 A and B.
"Multiple lanes blocked," CDOT posted on Twitter.
Another crash is reported on I-25 between exit 97A and 97B in the heart of Pueblo, at Central, Northern and Abriendo avenues.
Colorado Springs police also are reporting minor crashes in the city, but nothing clogging up roadways or causing delays.
A vehicle reportedly rear ended another at Austin Bluffs and Academy, and a second crash, involving four vehicles, occurred on I-25 southbound near the Cimarron Street exit.
Police said no lanes of traffic are blocked. Injuries were unknown.
Colorado Springs and Fountain police remain on cold accident reporting status, meaning drivers involved in crashes with no injuries or suspected drug use can exchange information and report the incident later.
The city posted on Twitter that snow removal crews will continue to clear roads this morning and address slick spots but icy conditions remain.
---
A road closure near exit 244 on I-70 eastbound is reopened and beginning to clear.