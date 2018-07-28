Traffic and road conditions Saturday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
6:06 p.m.
Powers is now open.
4:50 p.m.
One lane is open on northbound I-25 between Monument & Larkspur, but northbound backup extends all the way into Monument. Alternate routes are suggested as drivers are experiencing major delays.
--
3:15 p.m.
A crash on North Powers and Omaha boulevards has shut down the northbound lanes.
Several people have been transported to local hospitals. It is unknown at this time how long traffic lanes will be closed.
TA trapped Northbound Powers north of Galley. All traffic northbound closed on Powers pic.twitter.com/RidRQeB1LH— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) July 28, 2018