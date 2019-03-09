2:50 p.m.
A crash has blocked three lanes of northbound I-25 between Orchard Road (Exit 198) and Belleview Avenue (Exit 199). Traffic cameras show backups have already reached Dry Creek Road (Exit 196).
1:20 p.m.
U.S. 50 is open after crews recovered a car that had spun off the road.
A crash involving multiple vehicles is on the left shoulder of northbound I-25 between exit 161 and 163. Watch for crews.
--
1:00 p.m.
U.S. 50 is closed east of Monarch Pass, mile marker 210, as crews recover a vehicle that spun off the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
--
12:00 p.m.
The crash on I-25 between Greenland and County Line Road is clear.
--
11:21 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of southbound Interstate 25 between Greenland and County Line Road, mile markers 167 and 163.