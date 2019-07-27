Traffic updates from around the Pikes Peak region
7:20 p.m.
A crash reported between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road on I-25 has shut down lanes of traffic. A crash at Greenland and I-25 has blocked the right lane and is causing delays.
Eastbound U.S. 24 is completely opened following a crash.
6:24 p.m.
A crash between Canon Avenue and Crystal Hills Boulevard on U.S. 24 in Manitou Springs has blocked the right lane of eastbound traffic.
Delays are expected.
--
5:p.m.
Traffic on southbound lanes of Interstate 25 was backed up for miles Saturday afternoon because of crash involving a semi-truck, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
No injuries were reported in the crash near Monument, which was called in at 3:21 pm.
KKTV reports that semi had a 100 gallon tank and was possibly leaking gas, which caused further delays.
