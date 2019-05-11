Roundup of Saturday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:42 a.m.
A crash is blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 between exit 174 and exit 181, Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway.
