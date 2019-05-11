Roundup of Saturday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

11:42 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left lane of northbound Interstate 25 between exit 174 and exit 181, Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments