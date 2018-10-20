GazetteSlate.jpg

Fatal crash - UPDATE 5:46 p.m.

All lanes of Bijou Street have been reopened at I-25 following a fatal crash. 

Downed power line

Interstate 25 was briefly closed in both directions near Larkspur due to a downed power line at Tomah Road (Exit 174).

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m.

There road was reopened within 30 minutes of the reported closure.

Fatal crash

Bijou Street is closed over I-25 after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The southbound off ramp of I-25 at Bijou is also closed, according to Colorado Springs police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

