A two-car crash Saturday night at Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard left one vehicle overturned and – briefly – on fire, and closed the intersection for an extended time for debris cleanup.
According to Colorado Springs police, the crash occurred at 10:19 p.m., when the driver of the eastbound vehicle turned north into the path of the westbound vehicle, which after the collision hit a curb and rolled into a field by the intersection.
Those inside the overturned vehicle were able to exit, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
CSPD, Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response were on scene.
Drivers and occupants of both vehicles were assessed at local hospitals.