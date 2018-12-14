Coloradans are almost out of time to purchase health insurance that takes effect New Year’s Day.
Shoppers have until Saturday to purchase health insurance if they want that coverage to begin Jan. 1. It marks the first deadline of this year’s open enrollment period — the only time people who don’t have coverage through their employer or the government can purchase health insurance.
Anyone living here who misses that deadline can still purchase coverage through Jan. 15. However, that coverage will not take effect until Feb. 1.
Colorado’s health insurance exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, will have its call center open until midnight Saturday for people who need help signing up for coverage, said Luke Clarke, the exchange’s spokesman.
He implored shoppers to search for plans, noting that many people remain eligible for federal financial assistance.
“We see a large number of people who assume they don’t qualify — that they make too much money — when in fact they can get a nice advanced premium tax credit to help them with their monthly premium,” Clarke said.
So far, 46,332 medical plans have been purchased on the state’s exchange, a 6 percent increase from 2017. Of that total, 15 percent were purchased by customers new to Connect for Health Colorado.
Across the state, rates for insurance premiums went up an average of 5.6 percent in 2019 — a distinct change from the 20 percent and 30 percent rate increases of the past couple years. Still, actual rates vary widely by insurance company. And the amount of financial assistance also increased for most Coloradans to help offset those modest increases.
Many bronze-level plans can be had for free, after accounting for those tax credits (though out-of-pocket expenses may still arise during doctor’s visits).
For the most part, people who were enrolled in coverage this year on the exchange, and whose plans are still available in 2019, will automatically be re-enrolled Dec. 15. Still, consumer advocates say it’s always best to check for better options.