The 11 candidates vying for three at-large seats on the Colorado Springs City Council will participate in a public forum Saturday hosted by The Gazette, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation's Forum for Civic Advancement.
The 90-minute forum, moderated by KOAA ews anchor Rob Quirk, will be an opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates ahead of the April 2 election.
All questions for the candidates must be submitted in advance. To submit a question, visit gazette.com/special-coverage/2019/city-council-debate.
The forum is free, but seating is limited to 150 people, so those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP at eventbrite.com/o/18917621833.
It will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave., followed by a reception for candidates and audience members until 8 p.m. It also will be broadcast live on KOAA News 5 and live-streamed on KOAA.com and Gazette.com.
"An informed electorate makes better choices and the decisions voters make for city council will directly affect their quality of life," said Gazette Publisher Dan Steever. "So, it's really 'enlightened self-interest' to learn about the candidates by attending events like this."
The candidates are:
• Regina English
• Tony Gioia
• Gordon Klingenschmitt
• Terry Martinez
• Bill Murray
• Athena Roe
• Val Snider
• Dennis Spiker
• Tom Strand
• Randy Tuck
• Wayne Williams
For more information about the election, visit coloradosprings.gov/city-elections.