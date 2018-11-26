It’s not as easy as it looks to hand stamp envelopes with the North Pole postmark, Santa discovered Monday. The ink can smear quickly.
But with only 29 days to go before Christmas, Santa got the hang of it Monday as he kicked off the holiday mailing season at Santa’s Workshop North Pole in Cascade.
For the first time, the year-round Christmas-themed attraction, which opened in 1956, has paired with the U.S. Postal Service to use a pictorial postmark to personalize holiday envelopes.
Local artist Kristy Kensinger designed the postmark, featuring a jolly Santa in front of America’s Mountain and the motto “At the foot of Pikes Peak.”
It’s one of 31 official U.S. Postal Service pictorial postmarks this year.
“It’s a special treat to have this Santa stamp from the North Pole,” said Cascade Postmaster John Baker.
Details matter when it comes to Christmas cards, said Austin Lawhorn, merchandise manager at Santa’s Workshop North Pole.
“Christmas cards are far better than digital emails wishing you a Merry Christmas,” she said. “Mail is something everybody looks forward to, and the little, subtle touches make it even more special.”
Anyone who wants to obtain the postmark, which will be dated Nov. 26 and have the Santa at Pikes Peak image, can either mail addressed envelopes or postcards with first-class postage in a larger, stamped envelope to Santa’s Workshop Station, Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Cascade, CO 80809-9998. Customers also can send stamped envelopes and postcards without addresses for postmark, as long as they supply a larger envelope with adequate postage and their return address.
The North Pole has its own post office, known as a “contract postal unit” in the industry. Hundreds and sometimes thousands of letters to Santa from around the world are funneled through the North Pole each year, officials said.
Letters from children to Santa that are received by Dec. 10 will get a free postcard from Santa in return, if there is a return address.
Full-size letters from Santa to children will be mailed next week. The cost is $2.50 for the letter and 50 cents for postage.
Mail requests for letters from Santa and payment to Santa’s Workshop North Pole, 5050 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade, CO 80809. Include the return address where the letter should be sent.
The busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week will be Dec. 17-23, according to the Postal Service, which expects to process and deliver nearly 16 billion pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
