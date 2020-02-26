The Santa Fe trailhead and North Gate parking lot at the Air Force Academy will close next month for construction of the new Academy Visitors Center, an academy news release said Wednesday.

The trailhead and parking lot will close indefinitely March 16 for the $58 million project, the release said.

The trail will still be able to be accessed at the Edmondson trailhead at Woodmen Road west of Interstate 25, the Santa Fe Trailhead-Baptist west of I-25 on Baptist Road or at the western end of Park Drive at the academy.

