The pilot and passenger in a small, single-engine plane died following a Monday afternoon crash at Santa Fe Regional Airport, New Mexico State Police said.
City officials said occupants of the aircraft, whose identities were not immediately made public, were practicing landing techniques when the plane crashed and burned on airport property shortly after 3:30 p.m.
“They were practicing, doing touch-and-goes,” airport manager Mark Baca said in a phone interview. “They were practicing landing. You come in, touch down and take off.”
The two-seater aircraft was destroyed by fire, an Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.