It’s that time of the year again – when the snow starts falling and people around Colorado get upcoming winter holidays on their minds.

One magical winter attraction found in the Centennial State this year is the Santa Express Train. It’s a Christmas-themed ride on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad that features holiday music, hot cocoa, and Santa Claus, attracting more than 30,000 riders each season.

With up to 4 daily departures, the Santa Express Train will be in operation from November 14 to December 30, delivering epic views of the Royal Gorge and the Arkansas River along with plenty of holiday cheer.

Tickets range from $49 to $79 for adults and $39 to $74 for children aged 1-12 dependent on date and seat selection. Guests also have the option to purchase a “grill meal package” and a photo package. Find out more about booking your seat on this unique train ride here.