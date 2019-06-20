A new round of sanity testing is underway for a Colorado Springs man accused of fatally stabbing two younger siblings in their bed, after a weekslong delay finding an expert to take the case.
Attorneys for Malik Vincent Murphy, 21, say they struggled to find a psychiatrist willing to evaluate claims Murphy didn’t know right from wrong when he allegedly used a hunting knife to kill Sophia, 5, and Noah, 7, as they slept in October 2017.
An expert who agreed to take the case should have a report ready by late summer, his attorneys said Thursday at a brief update in court.
Murphy, who didn’t cast a glance at his parents in a front row during his brief appearance, is due to return to court Aug. 5, at which time a trial will be scheduled. His relatives left without commenting.
According to previous testimony in the case, Murphy — then a Pikes Peak Community College student — is accused of plotting the deaths of his entire family because he “wanted to be alone.”
He faces multiple counts of first-degree murder and is also charged with wounding his father, who authorities say awoke to the screams of his youngest children before disarming his son, saving himself and averting further attacks.
Murphy’s attorneys previously entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, putting prosecutors on course to try to prove that Murphy was of sound mind and knew what he was doing.
Evaluators at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo concluded that Murphy was sane, leading the defense to exercise its option for a second opinion.
Regardless of the defense expert's opinion, Murphy can proceed to trial under an insanity plea, free to call mental health workers and lay people alike to speak to his ability to understand reality and know good from bad.
If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Murphy would be confined indefinitely to a secure state psychiatric facility for treatment.
If a judge or jury finds Murphy was sane at the time of the attack, and that he intended to kill, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.