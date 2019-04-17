Colorado Springs police are looking for the third suspect in a robbery early Wednesday that caused Sand Creek High School to be placed on lockdown.
The robbery took place at a convenience store about 5:30 a.m. District 49 told students and staff about 6:30 a.m. to not report to school because of an armed man in the area.
Police found a vehicle connected to the robbery, in which two suspects were found and taken into custody in the 7600 block of Barnes Road. The third suspect ran off and is believed to be armed, police said.
Police are looking for a light-skinned, black male that is believed to be armed and dangerous. No other descriptions were available. Police said they do not believe the man has any affiliation with the nearby schools.
The lockdown was lifted at 8:10 a.m.
Police confirmed that this situation was not related to the school closings in the Denver Metro area.