The Salvation Army in El Paso County needs pies. Lots of pies. The organization is preparing to serve 2,500 people at its free community Christmas lunch on Saturday and is issuing a call for residents to donate 600 pies.

Pies can be delivered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday to the organization’s headquarters, 908 Yuma St. in Colorado Springs.

“We’re expecting as least as many people as last year, when 2,500 participated,” said spokeswoman Jeane Turner.

Meals will be available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at these locations: 908 Yuma St., dine-in, take-out, delivery; the R.J. Montgomery Center homeless shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St. in Colorado Springs; Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs, with walkup and drive-through to-go only; and Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive in Woodland Park, offering sit-down, take-out and delivery.

About 350 meals will be delivered to the homeless shelter, another 600 meals will be shuttled to Manitou Springs and 200 will head to Woodland Park, Turner said.

The remaining 1,350 will be served at the organization's headquarters.

Takeout and delivery orders need to be requested by calling 719-636-3891.

The pandemic reduced last year’s annual event to take-out or delivery-only options, but this year, three of the four locations are providing sit-down dining.

New Chef Jorge Granados, who previously worked for Fox Studios in California, says the menu will be “simple but good.” Honey-baked pineapple ham with cherries and a savory glaze, baked sweet potato casserole (sans marshmallows but topped with sugar), buttery corn on the cob, fresh-baked dinner rolls and drinks will be served. Along with big slices of pie.

Homeless people, the working poor and those who don’t have anywhere to go or anyone to be with on Christmas are typically the diners the Salvation Army sees, said Capt. Doug Hanson, who heads the local organization and affiliated church.

“It’s odd; it seems like everyone is hiring, yet we’re still seeing people out of work and great need in our food pantry and kitchen,” he said. “Our shelter numbers are high, too.”

Home-bound seniors and disabled residents can request meal delivery, Hanson said.

The sit-down meal will be a real celebration with live musicians, decorations and a festive atmosphere.

Up to 200 volunteers will work across the four locations to make sure the event comes together, Hanson said.

Stephanie Newton-Keyser, who works as a case manager in Colorado Springs, plans to show up at 5 a.m. on Christmas morning for her shift in the kitchen on the main campus and job of organizing delivery drivers, making sure the meals get to where they need to.

“Giving is not just during the holiday season — it should be a year-round opportunity for families and for parents to teach their children the importance of being humble, kind and caring for the community they live in and not view homelessness as, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to stay away,’” she said.

“It’s more what can I do to make a person smile, to make a person feel touched today.”

The Marian House Kitchen, 14 W. Bijou St., also is serving a free, sit-down traditional Christmas Day meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to anyone who shows up.

Countywide donations for the Salvation Army’s traditional Red Kettle fundraising drive are lagging 12% behind 2020, Hanson said.

Kettle collections brought in about $450,000 in 2020, Turner said.

“Last year was a banner year, and we’re hoping to improve on that,” Hanson said.

Kettles are stationed outside stores in the Pikes Peak region through Friday, and last year’s virtual donations option is continuing at coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org/colorado_springs_corps.

Online donations are being matched with a $10,000 anonymous contribution, Turner said. Money helps fund various local operations, including the homeless shelter, senior housing and meals, and children's afterschool programs.

“It seems like nonprofits are always having an ask and it’s true funding is always a need, but we want to remind people to come out for our holiday meal, and we want to thank the donors and volunteers — they are the ones that make Christmas happen in our community,” Hanson said.

The Salvation Army’s holiday theme is “Hope Marches On.”