In-person dining at a café run by The Salvation Army at its Yuma Street headquarters has been halted, after a senior citizen living in a low-income apartment complex on the campus tested positive for COVID-19, said Capt. Doug Hanson, head of the church’s El Paso County operations.
To-go lunches and dinners are still available from the Colorado Kitchen, 910 Yuma St., he said. The dining room closed after serving dinner Wednesday.
Many of the 100 seniors who live in the organization's Silvercrest Senior Residence apartments eat at the café, so officials decided to shut down seated dining after one resident contracted the virus, according to Hanson.
“It was a quick response,” he said.
The resident is in quarantine, and three roommates are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
It is unknown how long meals will be available on a to-go only basis. If more seniors are confirmed to have the virus, the dining hall will be closed for a longer period, Hanson said.
The Salvation Army operates 10 low-income senior apartment buildings in the region, he said, and this is only the second case of COVID-19 among residents since the pandemic started spreading seven months ago. Colorado Springs has two such buildings. Hanson was unsure where the first case appeared, but it was not local.
Some clients of the R.J. Montgomery Center, the 232-bed homeless shelter The Salvation Army operates on South Sierra Madre Street, have been tested for the virus, but no positive cases have been recorded, he added.