Holiday cheer — and Santa — came early for some children and their families needing some light in their lives.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado and the Colorado Springs Fire Department delivered a little holiday magic Thursday night to ill children and their families at the charity group’s annual holiday party.
The festivities, which were held at the Ronald McDonald House on Royal Pine Drive in northeast Colorado Springs, had a “COVID twist,” according to charity spokesman Dan Jackson.
“We usually allow each child to sit and talk with Santa,” said Jackson, better known to local radio listeners as "Captain Dan." “It will be a little different this year.”
The celebration is usually bustling with children and families, Jackson said. But due to coronavirus restrictions, the holiday fiesta was smaller, socially distanced, and held outdoors in front of the home.
Santa rode in right on time at 5:30 p.m. to cheers and applause, using a fire engine from Station 19 as his sleigh. Several firefighters, acting as Santa’s not-so-little helpers, unloaded presents from the truck as children and their parents waited their turn for an audience with the jolly old elf.
Wearing a face covering, “Saint Nick” made the experience as personal as possible for the approximately 45 kids who stopped by, handing out gifts and taking care to address each child by name.
“We’re trying to give these kiddos as much normalcy as we can,” said Executive Director Beth Alessio. “These parents already have so much going on. We just want to make the holiday a little easier for them.”
For 10 years, the charity has teamed up with local staffing agency Robert Half to make sure critically ill children and their families experience a little joy during the holiday season.
Jackson said the home, which is a short walk from Children’s Hospital, currently houses up to eight families. About 260 volunteers maintain the house, cook the meals and see to the needs of the families.
“We have a small paid staff,” Jackson said. “But it’s the volunteers who really run this place.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit organization, works to “lighten the burdens critically ill children and their families face in times of medical crisis,” according to Jackson. While the hospitals care for the kids, Jackson said, the charity takes care of the parents, free of charge. The southern Colorado branch serves about 4,000 families each year, and no family has ever been turned away for lack of funds.
“It’s an amazing place,” said Taylor Sheaffer, whose 5-week-old daughter, Guinevere, is recovering after being born 13 weeks prematurely. “Not having to think about meals, or about where to stay, or about what to get my daughter for Christmas, is a real blessing.”