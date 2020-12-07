The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office searched for an "armed and dangerous" man Monday suspected of killing another man Sunday, Susan Medina, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation wrote in a news release.
Authorities said a Salida man in his 50’s was reportedly injured just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, whose name hasn't been released later died from his injuries.
Authorities were hunting for 45-year-old Donald Gracia, 45, who they say is suspect in the killing.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to provide investigative and crime scene processing help in the case.
The incident appears to be "isolated in nature" the agency said.