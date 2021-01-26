El Paso County health officials are encouraging citizens who currently qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine to register everywhere they can.
"We are encouraging people to sign up for all the portals they can get access to," said Lisa Powell, public health emergency manager for the county health department, noting that providers may have different vaccine availability at different times.
"Being in the queue does not keep anybody from getting vaccinated."
If someone is in one system's queue and gets vaccinated elsewhere, "you just drop off," she said.
On Tuesday county health officials announced that Safeway would join the list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers. But the county's allocation of vaccine will not increase or change with the addition of the grocery-pharmacy chain as a provider, she said.
The addition of the chain will, however, help spread the vaccine out more evenly throughout the community and will assist in ensuring that the vaccine is distributed more equitably, since Safeway has 13 locations throughout the county, she said.
Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment through the store's pharmacy can visit this website, county officials said. However, no locations showed available appointments as of Tuesday morning. A Safeway representative did not immediately respond to comment.
Safeway joins a list of other county vaccine providers, including Centura Health, UCHealth, Kaiser Permanente, Matthews-Vu, Optum and Mountain View Medical Group, Peak Vista Community Health Centers and the VA.
Nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the county as of Monday, with nearly 8,500 county residents having received both shots, according to the department.
Demand exceeds allocation from the federal level to the state and the county, it noted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.