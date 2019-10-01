The city’s likely new ambulance service provider failed to meet its required response time for hundreds of calls in its first two months under contract with Alameda County in California, compliance reports show.
Falck Rocky Mountain, which beat out Colorado Springs’ longtime ambulance provider American Medical Response in a bidding process, did not meet the 90% compliance standards in all three of its zones in Alameda County, which includes Oakland Calif. and surrounding suburbs. It's an issue that raising questions as Colorado Springs officials work to hammer out a contract with Falck amid uproar from losing bidders.
Its contract with Alameda County requires Falck to respond to most code 3 calls — medical calls requiring lights and siren — in metro areas within 10 to 14 minutes, depending on the priority of the call, the county said in a report. The compliance report for July and August saw Alameda County levy $372,500 in fines for slow responses.
“It is now clear there are deficits in your system. Non-compliance with response time requirements – particularly those pertaining to high priority requests for service – is a serious matter,” wrote Lauri McFadden, EMS director for Alameda County in a Sept. 23 letter to Falck’s director.
Colorado Springs' contract with Falck would end the city’s 40-year partnership with AMR. The contract has yet to be finalized, said city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos.
Fabos earlier declined to comment on the merits of Falck’s application. She said it would be difficult to comment on the Fqalcks apparent problems in California.
Colorado Springs drew five bidders for the ambulance deal after the contract with AMR expires. Like cable television companies that use the city's telephone poles, the ambulance contract provides a near monopoly to the firm that wins it.
The city hasn't said how it rated the bidders, but has declared Falck the winner. The city has said it will reveal how it scored the competitors after the contract with Falck is finalized.
Meanwhile, Falck Rocky Mountain CEO David Patterson said the firm's issues in California were inherited from the last ambulance contractor. Ambulance services in the area were "severely understaffed" when Falck got the deal.
He said response times in the area are already better than they were before Falck got the job, and the company has hired 66 emergency medical technicians and paramedics to beef up its Alameda County staff.
“We anticipate significant improvement in response time compliance due to the considerable investment in staffing and system improvements that Falck has made,” he wrote in a statement.
Falck, a Danish-owned emergency response and health care services company, came to Colorado in 2015 when it won a bid to provide ambulance services in Aurora. It also has contracts with multiple Colorado counties, including El Paso, to provide services such as inter-facility hospital transport.
After losing the bid, AMR raised the possibility that Falck could have a difficult time finding enough employees to fill out its staff because a "significant segment" of its staff "has no desire to start over with a new company". But from Patterson's experience working in other communities, he said it was "not uncommon" for new ambulance companies to retain employees from a previous contractor.
The ambulance firm will have to rev up its engines to keep Colorado Springs happy, with the current response time for emergency calls in urban zones in Colorado Springs is eight minutes, 12 in suburban areas and 20 in rural areas, according to a document provided by the city.
In seeking bidders, the city demanded similar response times in town and suburbs while calling for faster times in rural areas, 16 minute maximum.
It’s unclear what response times Falck proposed to the city. Its bidding documents remain confidential until negotiations are finalized, Fabos said.
When transitioning from one ambulance service provider to the next, late responses are not unique to Alameda County.
After AMR took over emergency medical services in McLennan County, Texas, in Aug. 2018, concerns were raised when the provider fell short of its 90% response time compliance by nearly 5%, the Waco-Herald Tribune reported.
The provider reached full compliance in November, the newspaper reported.
The issue of delayed response time prompted the city to seek a new ambulance service nearly two years ago after AMR failed to meet the required eight-minute response time on thousands of calls in 2017. AMR is required to meet that response time in 92 percent of instances, except in certain circumstances.
City officials then began negotiating with Knoxville-Tenn.-based Priority Ambulance, but then abruptly quit the talks in July 2018 after Gazette reporting revealed that two of its leaders led three similar companies that went bankrupt in five years. As a result, some cities were left without ambulance services and required millions of dollars in aid from local governments.
AMR’s contract was extended for about one year to allow the city to request more bids and search for the best possible service, Mayor John Suthers said at the time.
Under the city’s current contract with AMR, the ambulance service is required to pay $20 per minute it exceeds its expected response times.