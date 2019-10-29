Snow days aren’t just for schools in Colorado.
The Colorado State Patrol is encouraging businesses around the state to close early on Tuesday and open late Wednesday due to hazardous winter weather rolling into the state.
The Colorado State Patrol expressed their concern for employee safety over Twitter and Facebook, saying “Please consider if you actually NEED to be open today and tomorrow. Consider closing, opening late/closing early to allow employees better/staggered travel times, and above all: the safety of your people over profits.”
Employers: please consider if you actually NEED to be open today and tomorrow. Consider closing, opening late/closing early to allow employees better/staggered travel times, and above all: the safety of your people over profits. pic.twitter.com/73Z9G77dQu— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) October 29, 2019
The snow is expected to continue over the central mountains and across Teller and El Paso Counties Tuesday morning before making its way to the eastern mountains and plains on Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Most of the state will see accumulations ranging from 6 to 12 inches, with up to 16 inches possible across higher elevations.
As winter weather continues to move into Colorado, Passenger Vehicle Traction and Chain Laws remain in effect on highways and mountain passes around the state.