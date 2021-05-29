The safety gates across the intersection of Siferd Road and Date Street were closed Saturday evening due to flooding.
#ColoradoSpringsFire the gates across Siferd Rd/Date St. have been closed due to flooding. Avoid the area and find alternative routes. Be flood aware!— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 29, 2021
A tornado watch is in effect in the El Paso County area until 9 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The intersection has a history of being extremely dangerous for drivers during flooding, according to the City of Colorado Springs office of emergency management.
To reduce the risk of flood related accidents, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and El Paso County, Colorado worked together to install safety gates at the intersection in 2019.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.