Transportation planners addressed residents' questions Wednesday about the safety, cost, noise and possible routes of a proposed bus service that could run between downtown and University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
The service is intended to connect two growing areas. It is also meant to encourage redevelopment of the North Nevada Avenue corridor between Fillmore Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The buses would be routed down North Nevada Avenue to Fillmore Street. South of Fillmore Street the buses could be routed down Nevada Avenue or Weber Street to downtown, according to a planning study.
The buses could operate in designated lanes and stop every 15 minutes on weekdays . If the city set aside designated lanes on Nevada Avenue and Weber Street, the lanes would be shared with bicycles and private vehicle traffic would be limited to one lane. Street parking would be preserved and the bus stops could be located in parking lane, said transportation planners with Kimley-Horn, a planning and engineering firm.
The service could cost between $30 and $35 million in its first phase and it will require additional studies and likely years before it becomes a reality, consultants said. The city could spend roughly more than $1 million a year operating the service, said Amy Garinger, transportation planner with Kimley Horn.
As demand grows, the buses could be replaced by a streetcar service. However, that would require reconstruction of the street bed and would be much more complicated, said Rick Nau, Kimley-Horn project manager and transit planner.
Residents largely submitted questions via an online chat during the virtual public meeting and many of their concerns focused on the impact to residential neighborhoods, including safety, in part because the service will pass through the Old North End Neighborhood.
"What we are proposing here is not inherently unsafe," Nau said. "A bus every 15 minutes does not constitute a safety hazard."
If the city chose to use electric buses, it would require the construction of a new terminal to support them, Nau said.
Residents also questioned why the bus service could not run down Interstate 25 south of Fillmore Street and largely bypass residential areas.
Running the buses through the Old North End would allow it to serve Colorado College and Penrose Hospital, both ridership hubs, Nau said. The interstate route also presented other challenges, particularly in terms of dedicated lanes, said Chris Joannes Kimley-Horn transportation manager.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit Planning Supervisor Brian Vitulli assured listeners there would be other opportunities for public comment because the project is going to be part of the city's transportation master planning process, which is ongoing. Once the master plan is finished, the project must be evaluated under the National Environmental Policy Act, which would again assess if bus service is appropriate for the area, he said.