A Colorado Springs program that’s the only one of its kind in the state is expanding to include more locations where homeless youths can walk in and find help.

All YMCA centers in the Pikes Peak region have agreed to display yellow “Safe Place” placards in their windows, indicating teens in crisis can step inside and get connected with services from the area’s homeless youth shelter, The Place, without judgment or hassle.

Libraries under the Pikes Peak Library District have been participating for the past two years in the National Safe Place Network, and the addition of the YMCA centers brings to 24 the total number of local locations involved, said Andy Petersen, development director for The Place, formerly known as Urban Peak Colorado Springs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We are hopeful that more youth will take advantage of the opportunity of getting into a safe place through The Place,” he said. “We know youth experiencing homelessness is a significant thing in our area, and we want to be able to serve them the best way we can.”

The YMCA prioritizes safety for its members, so being identified as a Safe Place for displaced teens to find assistance during a crisis fits with what the association already does, said Boyd Williams, president and CEO.

Those in need will be offered “access and support by trained staff and volunteers,” he said.

A few dozen teens have sought out libraries over the past two years and accessed the Safe Place program, Petersen said.

“This increased participation in Safe Place locally will allow us to provide assistance to teens in vulnerable situations at a higher level,” said Pikes Peak Library District Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears.

The system is activated with a phone call to a dedicated line from a Safe Place location where an adolescent is seeking shelter or other services, Petersen said.

A specially trained volunteer responds immediately to transport the teen to The Place’s shelter on East Cucharras Street and helps teens figure out next steps. The shelter’s street outreach team also gets the word out among the homeless population.

“We’re telling them this is an option,” Petersen said. “We know there’s quite a need for youth to be in a safe place, but it’s up to them to make the call. We’re not the ones to say 'you’ve got to do this.' ”

The Place’s outreach team spoke with 484 youths on the streets in the past fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, he said, with 186 teens receiving overnight and short-term accommodations at the shelter. And 77 adolescents were placed in housing.