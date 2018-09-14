El Paso County’s lead spokesman will retire this fall, and a face long familiar in local politics has been appointed to replace him.
Chief Public Information Officer Dave Rose, who has held the position for a decade, will be succeeded by Ryan Parsell, a former spokesman for the county Clerk and Recorder’s Office and current deputy state treasurer.
Parsell will start the new job at the beginning of next month, and Rose will continue to work for the county through Oct. 19 to help with the transition, according to a county news release issued Friday.
“Ryan brings a broad range of experience in public communications, legislative and policy development and organizational management in private, public and non-profit sectors,” County Administrator Henry Yankowski said in a statement.
Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp added in a statement that Parsell also has “a good understanding of the challenges facing large counties around the country as well as many of the specific issues we face as Colorado’s most populous county.”
Parsell worked for Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman from 2013 to 2017, when he left for the Treasurer’s Office, according to the news release.
“I appreciate this opportunity to work with a PIO staff that is truly committed to the county’s strategic plan goal of fostering greater public understanding of county government, to improve public trust and promote citizen participation and engagement,” Parsell said in a statement, citing county public outreach efforts.