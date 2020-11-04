An RV parked behind a 7-Eleven in southeast Colorado Springs was destroyed in a fiery blaze Wednesday morning, firefighters said.
Colorado Springs Fire Department rushed to a fire near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive around 9:35 a.m. where they found an RV consumed by flames.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, which also spread to nearby trees, in 10 minutes, Fire Captain Mike Smaldino said.
#vehiclefire pic.twitter.com/F1EjCYMXOk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 4, 2020
No other vehicles or buildings were affected by the fire and no injuries were reported, but the RV was fully destroyed, Smaldino said.
Colorado Springs police and firefighters spoke to the owners of the RV to find out more about a possible cause, but the blaze is still under investigation.