A man was seriously injured and another fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash at West Fillmore Street and North Cascade Avenue, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police say a motorcycle collided with an RV in the intersection at about 7:30 a.m. The RV was found on the side of the road near the crash scene by Lt. Buzzel, who oversees the major crash team about 9 a.m. but the driver had fled.
There is no description of the driver so police are asking for anyone who was witness to the crash or has any information is asked to call the police department at 719-444-7000.
An off-duty sheriff's commander and an EMT from the Colorado Springs Fire Department performed CPR on the motorcyclist, spokesman for the police department, Lt. Howard Black, said.
The victim, who's name has not been released, was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The intersection reopened at 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
