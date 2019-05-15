The driver of the RV that left one motorcyclist badly injured in a crash near downtown in early April was arrested this week, according to Colorado Springs police.
39-year-old Brian Abeyta of Colorado Springs was taken into custody on Tuesday, police said.
Abeyta is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injuries, a class 4 felony, and failing to report accidents, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense.
The crash happened April 8 at about 7:30 a.m. Abeyta allegedly made a left turn from West Fillmore Street to North Cascade Avenue in his RV and hit an oncoming motorcyclist.
Abeyta allegedly drove away from the accident and police later found the RV parked several blocks away and abandoned.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.