A Colorado Springs firefighter walks through the Holiday Village on J Street after putting out an RV fire in Colorado Springs, Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)

 Kelsey Brunner
An RV was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon near Fillmore Street and Interstate 25.

Colorado Springs firefighters were called to the Holiday Village on J Street behind Sinton Road just after 1 p.m.. An RV and an adjacent trailer on a private dirt road behind the houses on J Street were engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 2 p.m.

"There's no salvage for the RV and adjacent trailer," said Lt. Paramedic Jason Veit. "But, with the humidity and rain, there is no wildland fire risk."

No one was injured and no other houses were impacted.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

