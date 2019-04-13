An RV was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon near Fillmore Street and Interstate 25.
Colorado Springs firefighters were called to the Holiday Village on J Street behind Sinton Road just after 1 p.m.. An RV and an adjacent trailer on a private dirt road behind the houses on J Street were engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 2 p.m.
"There's no salvage for the RV and adjacent trailer," said Lt. Paramedic Jason Veit. "But, with the humidity and rain, there is no wildland fire risk."
No one was injured and no other houses were impacted.