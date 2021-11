Colorado Spring firefighters responded to an explosion Tuesday night where an RV caught fire in northern Colorado Springs, firefighters tweeted.

Crews arrived at Rockrimmon Self Storage at 6125 Mark Dabbling Boulevard around 11:38 p.m. and found an RV engulfed in flames, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and treated one person for smoke inhalation, according to tweets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.