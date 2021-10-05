A couple said they are thankful to be alive after their RV burst into flames late Tuesday morning.

The husband told 11 News he and his wife were traveling home to Florida in their RV and had stopped to fill it with propane at an Acorn gas station off Industrial Boulevard and Dynamic Drive in Pueblo before the long journey east.

While checking the tires, the husband realized the vehicle was on fire — and his wife was still inside.

He tells 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that he pulled his wife out of the RV, grabbed what belongings he could, and they ran from the burning vehicle.