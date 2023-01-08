The Russian military claims to have carried out deadly missile strikes on Ukrainian troops, but Ukrainian officials deny there were any casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry says its missiles hit two temporary bases in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, with hundreds killed. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east told The Associated Press there were Russian strikes on the city but that they damaged only civilian infrastructure and “the armed forces of Ukraine weren't affected.” A week ago, Ukrainian forces struck a facility in Makiivka, also in the east, killing dozens of Russian forces in one of the deadliest attacks since the war began in February.