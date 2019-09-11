Protesters will occupy Colorado sidewalks during rush hour Friday to take a stand against immigration enforcement.
Immigration reform group Indivisible will have members on 31 street corners across Colorado from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday.
The group is calling for Congress to “defund hate” by cutting funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection.
“We will bring a sense of urgent visibility to an ever-growing crime against humanity by demanding financial divestment from ICE, CBP and private organizations that profit from the inhumane and illegal detention of those who look to the United States to walk in integrity and live by our national values,” said Kelly Wilson, a member of Indivisible Front Range Resistance.
Colorado’s protests are part of a national movement with 150 events that are planned in 31 states this week.